On Friday, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album Fever. Coming in at just over forty minutes, the project is 14 tracks of serious bars. Throughout her rise to mainstream popularity in the last few years, the last thing in question has been the 24 year old’s rapping ability. In her new cover story for The Fader, however, Megan revealed that she thinks her skills on the mic are graded on a different scale than those of some of her male peers.

“They criticize you harder than they criticize men,” the rapper told Lawrence Burney. “If I was out there making little noises like Uzi and Carti be making, they would not rock with that. And not saying that they don’t be going hard, because we definitely finna turn up to both of them, but if it was a chick, like — no.”

To Meagan, this double standard has been made all the more clear by contemporary hip-hop’s push towards a more repetitive, lyrically stripped-down style. The “Big ‘Ol Freak” rapper seems to have found this trend somewhat disconcerting. “To see that it changed from something that I love so much to what’s going on right now really blew my mind,” she said. “Like, we not rapping no more?”

Fever is out now through 300 Entertainment.