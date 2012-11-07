Nigel D. Presents: Hong Kong

The last stop on my quick tour of Asia was an impromptu decision. After Tokyo, I had to leave Beijing within 24 hours. After considering, Seoul and Bangkok I decided to go with Hong Kong. So I flew to Hong Kong with no idea what to expect.

Photos By Nigel D.



Tokyo has, “Yens,” Beijing has, “Yuans” and Hong Kong has, “Hong Kong Dollars.”

My flight was delayed so I landed in Hong Kong solo around midnight. Took a cab to my hotel and had to start posting on the site since it was the middle of the day in the U.S. In the morning I signed up for a tour, the easiest way to explore the city. My first stop was to, “Victoria Peak,” to get an amazing view of the city. In this picture you see, “Victoria Harbour.”

Breathtaking view of the city.

The next stop was a Sampan boat ride in the, Aberdeen Harbour.

This is a huge floating seafood restaurant, I didn’t get a chance to eat there.

This isn’t a boat, this is actually where someone lives on the water. I can only imagine what they have to go through during a storm.

Rode around for about ten minutes, it was a relaxing trip. The driver didn’t speak much English but when it was over he made it clear, “MONEY NOW.” The ride is cheap, forgot how much exactly.

The interesting thing about Hong Kong is it seems to be half buildings and skyscrapers and the other half trees and mountains. Seems like the best of both worlds. Post card views are everywhere.

Paradise is never too far away in Hong Kong.

One of the locations they shot, “Enter The Dragon.”

I see Obama gets love everywhere.

Some interesting backpacks for sale, TSA might not approve.

A look at the streets of Hong Kong. Where I was located had about every high end store you can think of, Hermes, Gucci, Moncler, etc. Every block there was an Indian man asking me if I wanted to buy a fake rolex. Some people were wearing face masks which I found strange. I thought it was because of pollution but I was told when some people are sick they wear one to keep other people from catching it. Also some people wear it because of allergies.

Seen a lot of nice cars in Hong Kong, there are definitely a lot of high rollers out there.

I read a CNN article saying Hong Kong has the best skyline in the world and it did not disappoint. It is the greatest skyline I have ever seen, and I have seen quite a few. Pictures can’t convey how huge it is and it also has two sides. It is something you got to see with your own eyes.

Every night at 8pm there is a lazer show called, “A Symphony of Lights.” 44 Buildings light up with lazers to music for 20 minutes. It is the world’s largest permanent light and sound show.

The second tallest building in Hong Kong, “The International Finance Centre.” You might remember this building from, “The Dark Knight.”

These boats have cruises in the Harbour so you can enjoy both sides of the skyline.

While in Hong Kong you must bow to the statue of the legend Bruce Lee.

So I took a few pictures and then people asked me to take pictures with them. Obviously there are not use to seeing black people. Took a few pictures and was asked if I play basketball. Next time I’m out there I will say I play for the Brooklyn Nets.

I actually hit up a few clubs while in Hong Kong, only had two nights to explore. I hit up the, “Lan Kwai Fong,” bar/club area along with red light district, ” Wan Chai.” “Lan Kwai Fong,” had a lot of tourists, people spoke English and their was nice bars and clubs. This picture is a go go dancer from one of the clubs. I was the only black person in the club as expected. Definitely was a struggle with barely anyone speaking English.

The, “Wan Chai,” area also has bars but also has bootleg strip clubs. Me and a person I met out there got pulled into one by girls standing outside. They have a little scam they run on tourists. They have 2 dancers barely dancing inside and tell you to buy drinks. The drink you buy is regular price, but then the girls ask you to buy them a drink and their, “special drink,” cost 5x a regular drink. All the girls at these venues can be taken home for the right price. I didn’t find them cute, and just went in for a laugh. I went into another bar which you could tell was a hookup spot. Women looked like they were waiting to be taken back to a hotel room. Again I didn’t find any woman attractive. I went on an off night, it must be crazy out there on a weekend.

View of the tallest building in Hong Kong.

Daytime view of the fourth tallest building in the world.

On my second day I decided to take a trip to see Buddha. It took about a hour ride from where I was staying to get to Lantau Island.

This was an amazing ride that I will never forget.

Clearly not for those scared of heights, especially with the ride lasting 25 minutes.

There is a little village with stores and restaurant right before you make the trip to see Buddha. Most people go up 240 steps to reach the statue while some can be driven by a tour guide.

These statues surround Buddha in a circle and are known as, “The Offering of the Six Devas.”

Tian Tan Buddha is 112 feet tall and weighs 250 metric tons.

Bouncers at Hong Kong clubs.

Took a trip to an old school fishing village.

These are the homes of people living there. On my tour there was an Asian guy with his wife and daughter. His daughter was for some reason carrying a little suitcase. As we got near the village he started asking how much it would be to buy land at the fishing village and if there were any hotels. The tour guide seemed shocked and said there are no hotels or land for sale. The guys ends up paying someone to let his family spend the night in the village and to go fishing the next day. The man said he had never been fishing. A true, “YOLO,” move.

Those were alive and moving around.

The infamous, “Pufferfish.” It is one of the most poisonous creatures in the world and if cooked wrong can lead to death. “There is enough toxin in one pufferfish to kill 30 adult humans, and there is no known antidote.(Source)”

Thought about bring back a shark as a souvenir but I only had carry on luggage.



So for the spring I went to, Rome, Dubai & Egypt. For the summer I went to, Amsterdam, Cannes, Beirut & Dubai. I just finished my Fall tour with Tokyo, Beijing and Hong Kong. Where in the world should I go for the winter?