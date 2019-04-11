Four Nipsey Hussle Songs Have Posthumously Debuted On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart

04.11.19 2 hours ago

Before Nipsey Hussle passed away recently, he was in the midst of the most commercially successful stretch of his career. His 2018 debut major label album, Victory Lap, landed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its release, and it recently reached a new peak of No. 2 following his death. Now Billboard reports that Hussle’s songs are making their posthumous debuts on the Hot 100 chart dated April 13.

The highest charting among them, “Racks in the Middle” (which features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy), landed in the 44th spot, and was the last single Hussle released during his lifetime. The song experienced a steep uptick in streams, as it was up 508% to 16.5 million US streams in the week ending April 4. The three other charting songs are from his final album, Victory Lap: “Double Up” featuring Belly and Dom Kennedy is at No. 65, “Last Time That I Checc’d” featuring YG is at No. 82, and “Dedication” featuring Kendrick Lamar rounds out the list at No. 93.

In addition to Victory Lap, some of Hussle’s other albums also found their way onto the Billboard 200 after his passing: Crenshaw landed at No. 63, Slauson Boy 2 reached No. 109, The Marathon entered at No. 179, and Mailbox Money hit No. 192.

Revisit our 2018 interview with Hussle here.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

