Never let it be said that Nipsey Hussle left a friend in a jam. In the high-stakes video for “Hussle And Motivate,” the entrepreneurial Los Angeles rapper stages a brazen, broad-day heist to acquire the funds to pay off his lawyer to get one of the homies out of a sticky situation.

Over a chopped and screwed sample of Jay-Z’s “Hard Knock Life” produced by DO Speaks, Street Symphony, Brody Brown, and Mike & Keys, Nipsey slangs more street philosophy as the scenes of his highly stylized robbery play out on the screen, from initial shootout to triumphant getaway.

Nipsey’s assisted in the dramatized chase scene by his child’s mother, Lauren London, as the Bonnie-and-Clyde pair swerve through the streets of LA in their efforts to escape justice.

In the final scenes, the mandatory rap video crew shot takes place in Nipsey’s old neighborhood, as the residents turn the tables on the antagonist cops and put the offending officers in the backseat of their own squad car.

“Hussle And Motivate” is just one standout from Nipsey’s “debut” album, Victory Lap, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and took nearly a decade to complete. The burgeoning rap mogul promoted its release intensely, with singles featuring Kendrick Lamar and YG, and with a blazing freestyle on Funkmaster Flex’s radio show.