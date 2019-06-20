Getty Image

Aside from Nipsey Hussle‘s collaboration with DJ Khaled on “Higher,” there hasn’t been much word on posthumous Nipsey Hussle music from his family or label. Perhaps that’s because they are still mourning or trying to determine what material he was working with before he passed he would be comfortable putting out. However, that hasn’t stopped one of his most recent, surprising collaborators from sharing their work. Compton rapper Spider Loc, who some may remember as a former member of 50 Cent’s G-Unit label in the mid-2000s, quietly released the Nipsey-featuring single “Count On You” to Spotify a couple of days ago, crediting Nipsey as “Naybahood Nip.”

Nipsey leads off the song with a reflective verse that finds him reminiscing about his fallen business partner Fatts, the way he fell into the gangbang lifestyle, and the ethical code that made him a millionaire. The song also features a soulful hook from Bino Rideaux and a similarly nostalgic verse from Spider Loc himself. The former G-Unit rapper turned out to be surprisingly prolific in recent years, with a Spotify artist page boasting no less than seven projects in the past two years.

That’s the kind of industriousness that Nipsey often praised in his life and music, so it’s no surprise that the two would have crossed paths and developed a bond that led to this sort of working relationship. Hussle was always willing to work with local artists, whether they were big-time or just hustling around the LA area. It’s one of the things that made him so special, one of the reasons his loss hit the city so hard, and why he’ll always be missed.