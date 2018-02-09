Getty Image

We’re a week out from getting to see Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap around the rap game. The LA native was a model of hip-hop independence for years, turning down deals and staying true to his goal of gaining rap stardom with his team. He said in his recent 10 Rings documentary that the Victory Lap title refers to a celebration of his ascendance into mainstream consciousness on his own terms. Hussle recently signed with Atlantic, which raised eyebrows. However, given how focused he has been on doing things his way, we’re sure the deal is favorable to what he’s trying to do: Reach stardom.

They say you become who you align yourself with. If that’s the case, Nipsey is set to become a star with Victory Lap, as his tracklist shows a couple of strong features. He dropped the tracklist on Instagram, and immediately bolstered anticipation with features from Kendrick Lamar, The-Dream, Ceelo Green, and last but not least, Puff Daddy. It appears Brother Love, aka Diddy, aka Sean Combs is ready to jump back into the boisterous, flashy bag that made him a pop culture icon on “Young N—–s.”

We also see that previous bangers “Rap N—–s” and “Last Time That I Checc’d”, featuring YG made the final cut for the 15-track album. Nipsey is looking to be crowned a West Coast king with Victory Lap, and he certainly has the apparatus in place when it comes to features.