Watch 30 DJ’s Form An Orchestra To Recreate The First Record Ever Pressed Live

Hip-Hop Editor
03.20.18

It feels like there should be a round of applause at the end of the above video, courtesy of Pigeons and Planes. After all, it’s not easy to DJ, nor to perform as part of an orchestra. Combining the two is nothing less than a stroke of genius and work of unexpectedly beautiful art.

The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra is made up of 30 of the world’s best DJs, many of them DMC World Champions, and this first performance video is the culmination of “three full days of intense practice and rehearsal,” according to one of the DJs.

Each was given a vinyl record of with a different sample of Felix Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E Minor,” from a single triangle to chorus vocals, and played a different part to recreate the entire concerto with a modern twist — almost exactly like a traditional orchestra. Mendelssohn’s final orchestral composition was chosen because it was the very first 12″ LP pressed by Columbia in 1948, performed by the New York Philharmonic.

Aside from being an interesting internet curio, the Turntable Orchestra’s performance is a perfect commentary on just how far the art of DJ-ing has come. Back in the ’70s, when turntablists first began sampling, mixing, cutting, and scratching records, the music was criticized because it didn’t use “real” instruments, but now, just 40 years later, the turntables and mixers are instruments themselves, bringing the history of music and the artform full circle.

Around The Web

TAGSDJPhilharmonic Turntable OrchestraViolin Concerto

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP