Listen To Pivot Gang’s Solid Group Debut Album, ‘You Can’t Sit With Us,’ Here

Hip-Hop Editor
04.19.19

Pivot Gang

Pivot Gang has been around for a while, buzzing on the Chicago underground circuit for years by appearing on each other’s records and those of their high-flying associates like Chance The Rapper. So, it’s a little odd to be able to point out that their new album, You Can’t Sit With Us, which dropped today, is their “first” project as a group. Yet, that’s what it’s billed as: Pivot Gang’s debut album — despite individual members, like Saba, releasing projects separately over the last few years.

The album is 13 songs long and definitely continues in the group’s tradition of combining jazzy, downtempo production with heady, structurally complex bars, from album opener “Death Row” to singles “Bad Boys” and “Jason Statham.” Despite being a group effort intended to highlight the longstanding chemistry between core members Frsh Waters, Joseph Chilliams, MFn Melo, and Saba, they still bring in plenty of help from famous friends like Jean Deaux, Kari Faux, Mick Jenkins, Smino, and Sylvan LaCue. Crew producer DaedaePIVOT provides the majority of the beats, with co-production from Daoud and SqueakPIVOT, and the subjects range from all-out lyrical assaults to thoughtful observations on their hometown’s ongoing ills and triumphs.

You Can’t Sit With Us is out now. Stream it above via Soundcloud or purchase it on Apple Music here.

Around The Web

TAGSDaeDaePIVOTDaoudFrsh WatersJoseph ChilliamsMFnMeloPivot GangSabaYou Can't Sit With Us
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 4 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 4 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP