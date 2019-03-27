Getty Image

Pusha T is known for his imaginative and highly visual wordplay, but no imagery he’s ever used before is likely to stick with you like the one of him doing the electric slide at the White House with Hilary Clinton. Sure, he merely says he did this “when Hilary was hopeful,” but it’s a lot funnier if you imagine the onetime Secretary of State and presidential candidate actually next to Pusha while he gets his steps in. The line comes courtesy of the Virginian rapper’s guest verse on “Pope Vs. Pontiff,” a new track from former L.E.P. Bogus Boy G. Count. Check it out below.

While G. Count leads off the song and gives it its title in his punchline-laden verse, Pusha delivers more of his trademark “drug dealer who made it” bars, joking that he never sold enough records to not go back to the drug game. He even says he thinks he’s OJ Da Juiceman, which is also a pretty hilarious boast in its own right. There’s no telling where “Pope Vs. Pontiff” actually ends up, if it ends up anywhere at all, but it may find its way into a few folks’ rotations based on the bars alone.