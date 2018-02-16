Getty Image

We know Pusha T the rapper, but we’re still getting acquainted with Pusha T the A&R. He was named President of GOOD Music in 2015 and has seemingly been in recruitment mode since then. It seems like he went back to old habits, staying on the low while looking for new product to spread to the streets – and he found it in Chicago with bubbling artist Valee. It seems fitting that Kanye’s label signed one of the most known outliers to Chicago’s grim, drill style. Valee sidesteps the gun toting-lyrics for a melodic, amiable experience that should bode well for him in the mainstream.

After getting his weight up over the past couple years, Valee looks poised to take off – along with GOOD signee Sheck Wes. Today, Pusha and Valee collaborated on the remix to “Miami,” a catchy banger that sees Pusha jump into Valee’s sonic wheelhouse. King Push sounds ever-cool and flow-focused on the minimalist trap production, contrasting Valee’s croaky, sing-song flow with his trademark sharp, piercing delivery. The track showcases solid chemistry for a first collaboration and serves as a strong primer to who Valee is and what kind of sound he offers.

You can listen to the “Miami” remix below.