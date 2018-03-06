Getty Image

Questlove took to Twitter yesterday to announce that he has launched a new competition called “#WRINKLEchallenge.” He encouraged his followers to donate to AMC’s “Color Of Change” initiative in an attempt to allow kids to see the new film A Wrinkle In Time and work within their mission that “kids of all kinds should see images of themselves throughout the universe,” according to the “Color of Change” website.

A Wrinkle In Time is the latest film to receive attention from the initiative, following a massive response for Black Panther that saw Kendrick Lamar and many more renting out theaters for kids to see the film free of charge. In addition to boasting a diverse cast of talented women like Mindy Kaling, Resse Witherspoon, and Oprah, the film is directed by Ava DuVernay, whose directorial role marks the first time that a woman of color has helmed a film with a budget of greater than $100 million.

For every $10 raised, AMC theaters pledge a free ticket to a showing of the film. It looks like Questlove is trying to sell out a handful of theaters, setting his goal at “$10 katrillion” and encouraging the likes of celebrities including Rosario Dawson, Robin Thede, and Oprah herself to contribute to the campaign. He also asked for a follow-back from Oprah. Check out his tweets below.