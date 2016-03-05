R.I.P. Bankroll Fresh

ATL rapper Bankroll Fresh has passed away after a shooting that took place outside of Street Execs Studio in ATL. Bankroll Fresh had a club anthem last year with “Hot Boy” and has worked with various artists like 2 Chainz and T.I.
Sometimes shit just get to moving so fast it's impossible to make sense of it all…. I know death is apart of life but it seems so unfair to snatch somebody before they got to begin to reach their potential & change they life. And now it's OVER??? Can't be. We got nothing but Love,Respect,&Admiration over here fa u lil bro!!!! Salute… #RIPBankrollFresh long live@streetmoneybankroll
This shit KEEP HAPPENING!!!! Chinx,Snupe,Doe-B,Dolla,Duncan,Stacks Bundles, Dex Osama…. The list of young talented kids who died before they could really get a chance to make it,gettin longer than the ones who actually DO get to MAKE IT. We come from NOTHING… And can just as easily loose it ALL FOR NOTHING. I looked forward to seeing what u was gon do next. I seen young niggaz kick it a thousand ways & I can tell when the sauce is sincere. U was a real1 who always came from a real place…. More than I can say for most of these sour muuuufuckaz who still here getting the chance u didn't. My family's Prayers to U & Yours lil bro. #RIPBankrollFresh
Join The Discussion: Log In With