R.I.P. Bankroll Fresh

Sometimes shit just get to moving so fast it's impossible to make sense of it all…. I know death is apart of life but it seems so unfair to snatch somebody before they got to begin to reach their potential & change they life. And now it's OVER??? Can't be. We got nothing but Love,Respect,&Admiration over here fa u lil bro!!!! Salute… #RIPBankrollFresh long live@streetmoneybankroll

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Mar 5, 2016 at 12:19am PST