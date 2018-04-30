Getty Image

As the #TimesUp movement gains momentum in the entertainment business, some of the leaders of the nascent push for women’s rights have set their sights on R. Kelly, whose alleged abuse of women has been well-documented and recently returned to the spotlight with BBC’s documentary, R Kelly: Sex, Girls, And Videotapes. They’ve demanded a boycott of Kelly’s music and tours in hopes of holding him accountable for his alleged sexual misconduct.

Kelly, who has been accused of holding women prisoner in a “sex cult” and grooming younger women and minors to be his playthings, issued his own statement to try to both try to refute the charges leveled at him recently and engender sympathy, likening his current predicament to a lynching. In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News, a representative writes: