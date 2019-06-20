Getty Image

Rick Ross is returning to where it all began. On Thursday, the hip-hop veteran announced the forthcoming release of his tenth studio album. The milestone project is aptly titled Port of Miami 2, a callback to his breakthrough 2006 debut. That project, with its now-classic lead single “Hustlin’,” launched Ross into the mainstream. Thirteen years and nine projects later, the 43-year-old is returning to that pivotal moment in his career.

“Port of Miami started me on this journey,” Ross wrote in a message accompanying the announcement. “It’s only right that I bring it back to where it all started. Get ready. Ride with me. It’s time.” The project comes on the heels of a somewhat quiet few years for Ross. His last album Rather You Than Me was decked-out with an All-Star list of guest features and featured an unexpected promotional assist from Martha Stewart. With rap recently being overrun by a crop of rowdy, younger acts from South Florida, it will be interesting to see who the Miami legend recruits for this new project.

Ross most recently popped up on his Canadian friend Drake’s latest single “Money In The Grave,” which the 32-year-old released following the triumph of his beloved Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.