Robert De Niro Calls Jay-Z “Rude” For Not Returning His Phone Calls?

11.15.12 5 years ago 2 Comments

A spy then overheard De Niro complaining to the rapper, a fellow TriBeCa resident, about a song Jay-Z agreed to record for the Tribeca Film Festival. De Niro had reached out to discuss further details, but Jay never returned his calls. “Bob wasn’t in any mood to make polite conversation,” the spy says. “He told Jay that if somebody calls you six times, you call them back. It doesn’t matter who you are, that is just rude.”

Full Story: NY Post

When you’re Jay-Z you don’t worry about rap beefs anymore, you got to deal with Robert De Niro.

