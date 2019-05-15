Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Schoolboy Q may be effectively banned from whole state of Delaware, but fortunately for him, there’s still plenty to do in his hometown of LA, as he proves in the latest video from his newly-released album Crash Talk, “Floating.” Although guest rapper 21 Savage doesn’t appear in the video — likely owing to his impending case for illegal immigration when he was a teenager — his presence is felt through the menacing beat and ominous imagery of spend rifle shells that sneaks into a few of the high-speed, stop-motion frames.

Produced per usual by Top Dawg Entertainment — with the collaboration of AJR Films — the Jack Begert and Dave Free-directed video tracks Schoolboy and some of his TDE partners through a hectic day of life in Los Angeles, from cruising lowriders to shopping the swap meet to holding an outrageous hotel room party, all shot in a stylish stop-motion with head-spinning zooms and camera transitions, which have rapidly become Free’s signature style since last year’s swatch of Black Panther and Jay Rock-fronted music videos.

Q’s Crash Talk was a solid fifth offering that showed growth and comfort on the part of Q, with guest appearances from Travis Scott (on second single “Chopstix“), YG, Kid Cudi, and more. You can get it here.