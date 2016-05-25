Sir Michael Rocks Doesn’t Break A Sweat In His New Video For ‘How Are You So Calm’

#Music Videos
05.25.16 2 years ago

Sir Michael Rocks is ready for his close up in his new video “How Are You So Calm.” The song’s titled belies the hyperactive and jittery production which punctuates Mikey’s colorful lyrics. That same color paints eat bar as splashes of it outline him and his surroundings as he brings some life to a dreary photo shoot in the short clip.

“How Are You So Calm” is the latest release off of his new EP, the sequel to last fall’s Populair. Like the original, Populair Pt. 2 is seven tracks long, and has no features. You can stream the entire mixtape below. If you like it, you can also show Sir Michael of Chicago your appreciation by spending a little chicken with him at iTunes.

