Steve Lacy Takes Off On His Stellar Solo Debut, ‘Apollo XXI’

Getty Image

Steve Lacy is doing great. The singer/guitarist/producer’s studio wizardry is a well-known commodity at this point. The Compton native had a Grammy nomination before most kids his age had attended senior prom. His skills have been solicited by such top of the bill names as Dev Hynes, Solange, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar. All this, in part, is what makes Apollo XXI — Lacy’s debut studio album — feel like less of a breakout moment and more of a “Yup, sounds about right.”

This is, of course, not to say that the album is boring. Apollo XXI finds Lacy’s sterling musicianship and vocal work at their most brilliant and show-stopping. It’s a new height for a young auteur who has been cultivating a sound of his own for years now.

When the album’s first single, “Playground,” was released, it was easy to be blown away by how immediately groovy it was and how much it did sound like early Prince, but I was most impressed by how fully-realized it all felt. It sounded like someone had very neatly cut a slice of 1979 and served it on a Melmac dinnerplate.

This same preternatural sonic/lyric/vibe coherence is present in every pocket of Apollo XXI. Each moment is more rich and vivid thank the next. “Hate CD” is the apex of the teen romance film where the protagonist begins to fall for the person they weren’t supposed to. It sounds how a first kiss tastes. “N Side” is the 2 am, drunken, spine-tingling rush of having finally built up the courage to send that person you’ve been seeing the “What is this?” text. “Basement Jack” came on and suddenly I was gliding down the 101 in a late model convertible with my unbuttoned, silk shirt flapping in the wind.

Apollo XXI is also a compendium of some of Lacy’s most personal and mature songwriting to date. On the album, he delivers the sexy, R&B missives he’s built his wheelhouse around but scratches that one layer deeper, replacing cheap euphemism for poetic metaphor. Take “Guide,” where his reedy falsetto sings, “I could be your guide, know you’re gonna keep it under / I’ve been there before, you just got to get over / Other side of this picket fence built by jokers / I could get you here, you just got to get over.” It’s a subtle entreaty to a lover who’s still in the closet and a clever takedown of conventional sexual mores.