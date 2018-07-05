Super proud to announce our new venture #Merky Books, a publishing imprint in collaboration with Penguin Random House @penguinukbooks We will be using this as a platform for young writers to become published authors, I know too many talented writers that don’t always have an outlet or a means to get their work seen and hopefully #Merky Books can now be a reference point for them to say “I can be an author” and for that to be a realistic and achievable goal. Reading and writing as a kid was integral to where I am today and I from the bottom of my heart can not wait to hear your stories, your poems, your novels, your sci-fis and then getting them out into the big wide world. Proper proud of this! We’ll be doing school competitions, taking entries and submissions and looking for writers as well but I’ll keep you posted! #Merky Books will also be offering a paid internship in 2019! The first book to be released under the imprint will be “Rise Up: The #Merky Journey So Far” out November 1st and available for pre order now (The link is in my bio!) 🙏🏿❤️
Hip-hop has long been the voice of the struggle – and Stormzy wants to pivot some of those stories from songs to literature. In his latest good deed, The London-based artist announced #Merky Books, a new imprint collaboration with Penguin Random House UK. In fitting fashion, the imprint’s first release will be a Stormzy book entitled Rise Up: The #Merky Journey So Far. #Merky’s site notes that the book will include “hundreds of never-before-seen photographs, annotated lyrics, and contributions from those closest to him.”
But #Merky isn’t just a vehicle for Stormzy. The company will be publishing fiction, non-fiction, and poetry in two to three books per year in a bid to “form a home for a new generation of voices,” as the website states. In a recent Instagram post, Stormzy noted that, I know too many talented writers that don’t always have an outlet or a means to get their work seen and hopefully #Merky Books can now be a reference point for them to say ‘I can be an author’ and for that to be a realistic and achievable goal.”
Authors looking to make that a goal via #Merky will have to sit tight, as the site states that they won’t be accepting unsolicited submissions until a 2019 open submission competition for fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. The winner of that competition will receive a publishing contract with #Merky Books.
