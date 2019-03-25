Legendary Philadelphia Battle Rapper Tech 9 Has Died

Tech 9, born Akeem Mickens, and most famously known for being one of battle rap’s modern greats passed away this morning. Tech 9 was very widely appreciated across the culture for his contributions and skill. Not only could he take you out in a battle but he transitioned into being a legendary commentator, too.

Many fans were confused initially confusing him for the similarly-named rapper Tech N9ne. Tech N9ne had nothing but appreciation for the Philly-born emcee. He took to social media to say a few words after news of his passing broke amid calls from his own family asking if he was healthy.

“Sadly it’s true. We lost a Philadelphia and battle rap legend and pioneer,” battle rapper Buttah From The Block told XXL. “Unfortunately we haven’t fully figured the cause of death. We are praying that it was natural causes. He had no signs of harm done to his body.”

Well-known rappers such as Kendrick Lamar, Lupe Fiasco, Denzel Curry, and Lloyd Banks have also hopped onto Twitter to show some love for Tech 9 and wish his family the best.

THEY SAY MY FACE DONT LOOK THE SAME WITH THE STOCK- Condolences to the family of the late great Tech9 of philly. Rest well. — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 25, 2019

Rip Tech 9…one of the most entertaining battle rappers. Condolences to his family and friends. May God have mercy on his soul. — “DROGAS WAVE” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) March 25, 2019

Rest In Peace Tech 9 one of the funniest and illest battle rappers I’ve seen — ZXLTRXN (@denzelcurry) March 25, 2019

Rest In Peace to the Philadelphia legend Tech 9 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 25, 2019

With heavy hearts we send our love & Condolences Out to friends and family of our friend, brother & Battle rap Icon Anthony “Tech 9” Mickens.. We Love You Brother!! You Will Be Missed Tremendously REST IN POWER.. #Legend #Icon pic.twitter.com/BOPbbjiokb — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) March 25, 2019

Tech 9 most famously made his impact in the Ultimate Rap League (URL). People would tune in just to see him rhyme. He used his gift of turning a phrase and top-of-the-dome thinking to give you the most colorful commentary during other battles. Rest in peace to a rap legend.