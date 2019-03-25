Legendary Philadelphia Battle Rapper Tech 9 Has Died

Tech 9, born Akeem Mickens, and most famously known for being one of battle rap’s modern greats passed away this morning. Tech 9 was very widely appreciated across the culture for his contributions and skill. Not only could he take you out in a battle but he transitioned into being a legendary commentator, too.
Many fans were confused initially confusing him for the similarly-named rapper Tech N9ne. Tech N9ne had nothing but appreciation for the Philly-born emcee. He took to social media to say a few words after news of his passing broke amid calls from his own family asking if he was healthy.
“Sadly it’s true. We lost a Philadelphia and battle rap legend and pioneer,” battle rapper Buttah From The Block told XXL. “Unfortunately we haven’t fully figured the cause of death. We are praying that it was natural causes. He had no signs of harm done to his body.”
Well-known rappers such as Kendrick Lamar, Lupe Fiasco, Denzel Curry, and Lloyd Banks have also hopped onto Twitter to show some love for Tech 9 and wish his family the best.
Tech 9 most famously made his impact in the Ultimate Rap League (URL). People would tune in just to see him rhyme. He used his gift of turning a phrase and top-of-the-dome thinking to give you the most colorful commentary during other battles. Rest in peace to a rap legend.