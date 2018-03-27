Timothée Chalamet Freaked Out Online After Kid Cudi Called Him His Favorite Artist

Hip-Hop Editor
03.27.18

Getty Image

It’s said that you should never meet your heroes, but maybe that truism doesn’t apply to the third youngest Academy Award for Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet. When the Call Me By Your Name star showed love to Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi on Twitter, rather than being ignored or receiving a cursory reply, he was bestowed with the honor of being named Cudi’s favorite artist. Understandably, he flipped out a little due to the excitement of having his admiration reciprocated in such a superlative fashion.

After all, as he put it himself in a recent tweet, he’s been a Cudi fan since his freshman year of high school, when Cudi’s debut Man On The Moon debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Chalamet stayed up studying to songs like “My World.” So when Cudi responded to a fan inquiry about his favorite artist by simply tagging Chalamet, the actor’s response was no less excited almost ten years after his late-night study sessions.

“UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE F*CK DOWN,” he wrote, before becoming completely speechless (or whatever the equivalent is on Twitter), following up with, “ADHXJKSDKSHKXNFUDKDNXHKDM.”

Of course, at this, Cudi noticed the prior tweet about Chalamet’s freshman year, prompting his own ecstatic response of “😭 Timmmmmmmm!!!” at which point, Chalamet reached, in his words, “STAN LEVEL 368483.” It was an endearing display of mutual appreciation from a pair of artists separated by mediums and almost a decade in age, but who showed that sometimes, it’s okay to meet your heroes, even if it’s only on Twitter.

Around The Web

TAGSCall Me By Your Namekid cudiman on the moonTimothée Chalamet

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP