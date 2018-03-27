Getty Image

It’s said that you should never meet your heroes, but maybe that truism doesn’t apply to the third youngest Academy Award for Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet. When the Call Me By Your Name star showed love to Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi on Twitter, rather than being ignored or receiving a cursory reply, he was bestowed with the honor of being named Cudi’s favorite artist. Understandably, he flipped out a little due to the excitement of having his admiration reciprocated in such a superlative fashion.

After all, as he put it himself in a recent tweet, he’s been a Cudi fan since his freshman year of high school, when Cudi’s debut Man On The Moon debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Chalamet stayed up studying to songs like “My World.” So when Cudi responded to a fan inquiry about his favorite artist by simply tagging Chalamet, the actor’s response was no less excited almost ten years after his late-night study sessions.

okay actually fman year of high school 13 yo staying up late 3:22AM doing homework – https://t.co/5JeuKgoYcU — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) March 22, 2018

“UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE F*CK DOWN,” he wrote, before becoming completely speechless (or whatever the equivalent is on Twitter), following up with, “ADHXJKSDKSHKXNFUDKDNXHKDM.”

UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE FUCK DOWN https://t.co/KcUS0avkDn — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) March 27, 2018

ADHXJKSDKSHKXNFUDKDNXHKDM — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) March 27, 2018

Of course, at this, Cudi noticed the prior tweet about Chalamet’s freshman year, prompting his own ecstatic response of “😭 Timmmmmmmm!!!” at which point, Chalamet reached, in his words, “STAN LEVEL 368483.” It was an endearing display of mutual appreciation from a pair of artists separated by mediums and almost a decade in age, but who showed that sometimes, it’s okay to meet your heroes, even if it’s only on Twitter.