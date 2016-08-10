Travi$ Scott Is The Latest Artist To Land His Own Beats 1 Show

Today, it was announced that Travi$ Scott would be the latest artist to land a show on the Beats 1 network. Scott appeared on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show to talk about his upcoming mixtape, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, and he also mentioned that his .WAV radio would be coming to the station. The “Antidote” rapper also revealed that his first guest would be Seth Rogen.

While on the show, Scott also discussed his upcoming .WAV party, in which he will likely reveal the new release date for Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, which he hinted at with this tweet:

WE WAS READY FOR THE 5th WE HAD TO MOVE THE LAUNCH OF .WAV TO THE 12th. U FIND OUT ABOUT THE ALBUM AT THE EVENT. LETS GETTT IT AHHHH — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 9, 2016

While fans have had to wait quite a bit for Scott’s upcoming project, the good news is there could be a lot of new music coming from him. In addition to Birds, Scott also discussed the album that will come after it, which will be titled Astroworld. Scott claims to be “four or five” songs deep on that album. Even more interestingly, Scott’s upcoming tour will also be titled Astroworld, giving fans reason to speculate that this album might not be too far off. It’s been a lengthy wait for Scott to follow up Rodeo, but it looks like his long-suffering fans have a lot to look forward to.

As for Scott’s Beats 1 show, there is no confirmed release date, but the speculation is that it will make its debut next Friday, August 19.

