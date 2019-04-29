Getty Image

A new episode of The Weeknd’s Beats 1 radio show “Memento Mori” aired this weekend, and the show was an absolute gold mine of new music. The Weeknd’s manager Amir “Cash” Esmailian premiered a bunch of new songs by some huge hip-hop names, and one of the most notable tracks was “Murda,” a new collaboration between Travis Scott and Gucci Mane.

During his verse, Gucci made some NBA references: “So many rings, think I got off right, this a ball with Michael / Just like Steph Curry, in a hurry to win another title.” Meanwhile, Travis Scott got braggadocios and name-dropped Rick Ross: “Diamonds heavy husky like my jeweler name was Rick Ross.”

Scott and Gucci have a rich history of working together. Scott featured on Gucci’s 2016 track “Last Time,” and they both also appeared on the GOOD Music song “Champions,” on Young Thug’s “Floyd Mayweather,” and on Usher’s “No Limit” remix.

💀💀💀@cashup hosts @theweeknd's MEMENTO MORI. Tap in Saturday for a tribute to #NipseyHussle + exclusive premieres from their favorite rappers: 3PM LA / 6PM NYC / 11PM LDN. https://t.co/YNiCFPwO7z pic.twitter.com/aJHTk4rnKo — Beats 1 (@Beats1) April 26, 2019

Listen to “Murda” above, and find the full list of songs played during the show below.

Metro Boomin, Lil Uzi Vert and Gunna — “Valentino”

Offset and 21 Savage — “HEATHEN”

Guap Tarantino and Lil Gotit — “Lil Bitch”

Travis Scott and Gucci Mane — “Murda”

Gucci Mane and Nav — “Get Go”

Gunna and Metro Boomin — “Mr.T”

Lil Keed and Young Thug — “Proud Of Me”

A Boogie and Metro Boomin — “Embarrass”

88Glam — “Cookie In My Jar”

Lil Uzi Vert and Nav — “Mistake”

Yung Bans and YNW Melly — “100 Shells”

Lil Durk and King Von — “Why”

Juelz Santana and Lil Wayne – Boiling Water (feat. Belly)”

Belly — “40 Days 40 Nights”

Future and Yung Bans — “Yeaaaaaaah”

Trav — “Every Dog Got Its Day”

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert — “Chanel (Go Get It) Remix”

Zona Man and Young Thug — “SHAANRUFF”

Lil Durk and Lil Uzi Vert — “Hair”

French Montana and Quavo — “No Stylist (Remix)”

French Montana and Nav — “Got It”