The levels of Tyler The Creator’s control freak-ness are well documented. The 28-year-old auteur has directed most, if not all, of his own music videos, plays a large role in the production of all his songs, and devotes painstaking attention to the selection of artwork and overall aesthetic motifs of his albums. On Thursday evening, however, the former Odd Future leader took his creative director impulse to new heights.

In a long note posted to his Instagram and Twitter, the artist gave fans friendly directives on how to best listen to his forthcoming album Igor.

“Igor. This is not Bastard. This is not Goblin. This is not Wolf. This is not Cherry Bomb. This is not Flower Boy. This is Igor,” he began. “Don’t go into this expecting a rap album. Don’t go into this expecting any album… I believe the first listen works best all the way through, no skips. Front to back. No distractions either. No checking your phone no watching tv no holding convo, full attn towards the sounds where you can form your own opinion and feelings towards the album.

Tyler went on to say that, after they’ve followed his listening directions, he even welcomes fans to come up to him and share their personal thoughts and feelings about the project, but they should of course, “keep it timely” because he’s “not tryna have an oprah episode.”

Igor drops Friday at midnight EST.