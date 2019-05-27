Getty Image

Tyler The Creator has been one of the biggest names in hip-hop for about a decade now, and during that time, he’s come very close to having a No. 1 album. His first four albums — Goblin, Wolf, Cherry Bomb, and Flower Boy — peaked at No. 5, 3, 4, and 2, respectively, but none of them could claim the top spot. Now it turns out that on his fifth album, Igor, Tyler finally did it: The New York Times reports that on the latest Billboard 200 chart, Igor claimed the No. 1 spot.

Igor finished the week with 165,000 equivalent album units, and the album’s closest competition came from DJ Khaled’s Father Of Asahd, which ended up at No. 2 with 136,000 equivalent album units. Father Of Asahd was actually the most-streamed album of the week, though: The guest-heavy album racked up 123.2 million streams, which was barely enough to top the 122.9 million stream for Igor.

Tyler seems grateful for the achievement. Shortly after the news broke, he tweeted, “IGOR, NUMBER UNO, STANK YOU.” Not long after that, he responded in a very Tyler The Creator way: He shared a video of himself engaging in some Academy Award-level acting, with a tear rolling down his cheek as he was seemingly crying out in pain or overwhelming emotion. Getting serious, he then added in a pair of tweets, “honestly didnt think people would enjoy this album based on alot of thing, so again, thank you, i mean it. alot alot of effort put into this. not that that should dictate if people like it or not but im happy all that time and attention paid off.”