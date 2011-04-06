Video: Close Up View Of Nicki Minaj Giving Lil Wayne A Lap Dance

Umm did yall see that jiggle? LAWD A MERCY! I think Nicki Minaj might be Lil Wayne’s next baby momma lol.
I wonder who she has sex with?…or does she just masturbate all the time?
i thought the same shit my nig…
@SAMFROMTHEBAY
lol i was wondered the same thing she probaly lets wayne smash and that next nigga shes always with
damn … I was expectin a weak ass lap dance, but lil mama WENT IN this time.
0_o
Wayne has gotten a lot more than a lap dance from Nicki before
Dats right Nicki keep givin lap dances and gettin gangbanged by young money and you’ll be a successful female rapper..
i don’t care wether that azz is fake or real i’d deftly smash
Yo it definitely did jiggle.
YES that was nice and nicki said she doesnt fuck dudes at the time………so she must DO IT herself
good googly moogly dat thang is juicy!
nigga I woulda been grabbin her ass all crazy if she was givin me a lapdance lol real rap they couldnt have me on stage I’d drawl haha
Damn… and that other chick grabbed him lol rappers got it made
Dick harder than a mutha fucka.
giggity
I’m Speechless. Words can’t even describe how official that video was. Approved!
Moment of my life.
Where’s that sextape of hers?
I wonder who she has sex with?…or does she just masturbate all the time?
i thought the same shit my nig…
@SAMFROMTHEBAY
lol i was wondered the same thing she probaly lets wayne smash and that next nigga shes always with
damn … I was expectin a weak ass lap dance, but lil mama WENT IN this time.
0_o
Wayne has gotten a lot more than a lap dance from Nicki before
Dats right Nicki keep givin lap dances and gettin gangbanged by young money and you’ll be a successful female rapper..
i don’t care wether that azz is fake or real i’d deftly smash
Yo it definitely did jiggle.
YES that was nice and nicki said she doesnt fuck dudes at the time………so she must DO IT herself
good googly moogly dat thang is juicy!
nigga I woulda been grabbin her ass all crazy if she was givin me a lapdance lol real rap they couldnt have me on stage I’d drawl haha
Damn… and that other chick grabbed him lol rappers got it made
Dick harder than a mutha fucka.
giggity
I’m Speechless. Words can’t even describe how official that video was. Approved!
Moment of my life.
Where’s that sextape of hers?