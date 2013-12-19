Video: Dame Dash Defines A ‘Boss’

It’s hard to imagine that one of the three founding fathers of Roc-A-Fella Records, Damon “Dame” Dash, doesn’t consider himself a hip-hop mogul. Despite his contributions to the label and Rocawear clothing line alongside Jay Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke, the self-made businessman says his impact is deeper than rap. In the first installment of VIBE’s My Philosophy, Dame breaks down his business model, capitalizing with his partner Biggs and defines what a boss is.

“Because people part ways in business doesn’t mean they should be considered enemies. That’s just some hype that the press sold,” he tells VIBE. “Anytime I ran into Jay, it was what it was going to be. I made too much money to be mad at him.”
