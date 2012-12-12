Video: Wiz Khalifa Day Declared In Pittsburgh (O.N.I.F.C. Debuts Number 2)

Wiz Khlaifa offically gets his own day in his hometown of Pittsburgh. “O.N.I.F.C.,” debuts number two with 141k records sold in the first week, his last album, “Rolling Papers,” sold 197k records in the first week. What are your thoughts on, “O.N.I.F.C.?
Happy for u wiz! But I wish you would of had another smash single because I didn’t even know he had another cd! I think after kush and orange juice and cabin fever wiz fell off! Kush and orange juice should of been your first cd and then rolling papers! Hope you bounce back!!!!
Got some pretty serious production def ride around blow a pack of loud music but subject matter is limited so I would say 4 out of 5. I’m only rating it like that cuz this is that mixtape mellow wiz, I didn’t fuck wit the first one too tough
3/5
Had about 4 maybe 5 songs that felt like the Kush and Orange Juice Wiz. I felt if he had about two more songs that had Mixtape Kush and orange Juice vibe than it may be bumped up to 4. His singles have been out for so long I don’t feel like it gives the cd a lot of replay value. But I bought it to support so whatever.
If it had about