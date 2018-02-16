Getty Image

NBA All-Star Weekend is in LA this year and YG is one of the unofficial hosts of the annual showcase. Just in case visitors forget where they’re at or what type of time he’s on, the young Compton rhymer dropped, “Suu Whoop,” where’s he’s unabashedly reppin’ his Piru ties. How down is YG? “My b*tch put red on her shoes,” he rhymes over the horror movie keys and banging 808. The track is YG’s first solo single of 2018, following up his “Last Time I Checc’d” collaboration with Nipsey Hussle – who’s celebrating his Victory Lap today. Of his return to the game, YG says in a press release that “YG is back & left a message to the imposters.”

YG and Nipsey will be at the first annual The Boogie, the half celebrity basketball game, half concert being thrown at LA’s Shrine Exposition Hall tomorrow. The event is hosted by Tru Religion – and YG – and will see some 3-on-3 basketball action along with performances by special guests. One guest of note who seems like he may be coming is Lil Pump. He was arrested yesterday after discharging a firearm, but he was let go – with an ankle monitor. Other people who will be present include YG’s frequent collaborator DJ Mustard, Belly, and Syd. Hear the new single below.