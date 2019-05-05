Getty Image

Young Thug hasn’t dropped an full album since his last release Beautiful Thugger Girls in 2017, but he’s been slowly keeping fans entertained with EPs and collaborative albums. The “Chanel” gave hints to new music on his Instagram when he posted a snippet of an unreleased song. The verse in the song had Young Thug reflecting on his friend and fellow rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s death, a little over a month after Nipsey’s passing.

“I love you twin,” the caption reads. Young Thug also made his Instagram profile photo a picture of Nipsey.

The lyrics in the snippet speak about Nipsey’s murder and express Young Thug’s sympathy for his family.

“AK for these pussy n***as thinking they got stamina/Tell me that ain’t Nipsey I just seen on that camera,” Young Thug raps. “I can’t see how n***as let him get shot/That lil baby ran up on him ain’t nobody but him die/Trying to give n***as the benefit, but really I cannot/And I can only imagine the tears on him mother’s and his wife’s eyes.”

Thug hasn’t given any further information as to when a new album will be released, but fans are eagerly waiting for new music to arrive soon.