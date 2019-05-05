Young Thug Reflects On Nipsey Hussle’s Death In A Preview Of An Unreleased Song

05.05.19 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Young Thug hasn’t dropped an full album since his last release Beautiful Thugger Girls in 2017, but he’s been slowly keeping fans entertained with EPs and collaborative albums. The “Chanel” gave hints to new music on his Instagram when he posted a snippet of an unreleased song. The verse in the song had Young Thug reflecting on his friend and fellow rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s death, a little over a month after Nipsey’s passing.

“I love you twin,” the caption reads. Young Thug also made his Instagram profile photo a picture of Nipsey.

View this post on Instagram

™️©️ I love u twin .

A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on

The lyrics in the snippet speak about Nipsey’s murder and express Young Thug’s sympathy for his family.

“AK for these pussy n***as thinking they got stamina/Tell me that ain’t Nipsey I just seen on that camera,” Young Thug raps. “I can’t see how n***as let him get shot/That lil baby ran up on him ain’t nobody but him die/Trying to give n***as the benefit, but really I cannot/And I can only imagine the tears on him mother’s and his wife’s eyes.”

Thug hasn’t given any further information as to when a new album will be released, but fans are eagerly waiting for new music to arrive soon.

Around The Web

TAGSNIPSEY HUSSLEYOUNG THUG
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP