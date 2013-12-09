’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Nebraska’ and ‘Her’ lead the way with St. Louis critics nominations

Steve McQueen’s slavery drama “12 Years a Slave” led another batch of nominees today with the St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association, but Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska” and Spike Jonze’s “Her” scored large tallies, too. All three were nominated for Best Film along with “American Hustle” and “Gravity.” Check out the full list below.

Best Film

“American Hustle”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Nebraska”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Spike Jonze, “Her”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Best Actor

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Harrison Ford, “42”

Will Forte, “Nebraska”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johannson, “Her”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyongo, “12 Years a Slave”

Lea Seydoux, “Blue Is the Warmest Color”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“Captain Phillips”

“Philomena”

“Short Term 12”

“The Spectacular Now”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Enough Said”

“Her”

“Nebraska”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Cinematography

“The Grandmaster”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Visual Special Effects

“Gravity”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Iron Man 3”

“Pacific Rim”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

“Thor: The Dark World”

Best Musical Score

“Gravity”

“Her”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Nebraska”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Soundtrack

“American Hustle”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Muscle Shoals”

Best Art Direction

“The Grandmaster”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Documentary

“20 Feet from Stardom

“The Act of Killing”

“Blackfish”

“Muscle Shoals”

“Stories We Tell”

Best Non-English Language Film

“Blue Is the Warmest Color”

“A Hijacking”

“The Hunt”

“No”

“Wadjda”

Best Comedy

“Enough Said”

“The Heat”

“Nebraska”

“The Way Way Back”

“The World”s End”

Best Animated Feature

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Art-House or Festival Film

For artistic excellence in independent, international or smaller-budget films that played at film festivals, film series or had a limited-release run in St. Louis, playing one to three cinemas.

“Ain”t Them Bodies Saints

“Before Midnight”

“Blue Is the Warmest Color”

“Frances Ha”

“In a World…”

“Short Term 12”

Best Scene

A favorite movie scene or sequence

“12 Years a Slave” – The hanging scene.

“Captain Phillips” – The scene near the end of the film where Tom Hanks is being checked out by military medical personnel and he breaks down.

“Gravity” – The opening tracking shot.

“Her” – Off-screen OS sex scene.

“The Place Beyond the Pines” – The opening scene where Ryan Gosling is walking through the carnival.