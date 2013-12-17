Austin critics are in love with ‘Her,’ Brie Larson notches up another win

You’d expect the perennially hip cinephile crowd of Austin to veer slightly left of center when choosing their year-end winners, and the Austin Film Critics Association duly resisted the recent “12 Years a Slave” avalanche — just. Steve McQueen’s film is their #2 of the year, and picked up wins for Actor, Supporting Actress and Adapted Screenplay, but was pipped to Best Picture by Spike Jonze’s “Her,” which also took Original Screenplay and a special award for Scarlett Johansson’s voice work. Meanwhile, Brie Larson landed another two wins for Best Actress and Breakthrough — at this rate, she could well be the spoiler in the Oscar race. Full list of winners after the jump; everything else at The Circuit

Best Film: “Her”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: Spike Jonze, “Her”

Best Adapted Screenplay: John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”

Best Score: Arcade Fire, “Her”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best First Film: “Fruitvale Station”

Breakthrough Artist: Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Best Austin Film: “Before Midnight”

Special Honorary Award: Scarlett Johansson, for her outstanding voice performance in “Her”

AFCA 2013 Top Ten Films

1. “Her”
2. “12 Years a Slave”
3. “Gravity”
4. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
5. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
6. “Short Term 12”
7. “Mud”
8. “Before Midnight”
9. “Dallas Buyers Club”
10. “Captain Phillips”

