Austin critics are in love with ‘Her,’ Brie Larson notches up another win

You’d expect the perennially hip cinephile crowd of Austin to veer slightly left of center when choosing their year-end winners, and the Austin Film Critics Association duly resisted the recent “12 Years a Slave” avalanche — just. Steve McQueen’s film is their #2 of the year, and picked up wins for Actor, Supporting Actress and Adapted Screenplay, but was pipped to Best Picture by Spike Jonze’s “Her,” which also took Original Screenplay and a special award for Scarlett Johansson’s voice work. Meanwhile, Brie Larson landed another two wins for Best Actress and Breakthrough — at this rate, she could well be the spoiler in the Oscar race. Full list of winners after the jump; everything else at The Circuit.
Best Film: “Her”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress: Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Screenplay: Spike Jonze, “Her”
Best Adapted Screenplay: John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”
Best Score: Arcade Fire, “Her”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”
Best Animated Film: “Frozen”
Best First Film: “Fruitvale Station”
Breakthrough Artist: Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”
Best Austin Film: “Before Midnight”
Special Honorary Award: Scarlett Johansson, for her outstanding voice performance in “Her”
AFCA 2013 Top Ten Films
1. “Her”
2. “12 Years a Slave”
3. “Gravity”
4. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
5. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
6. “Short Term 12”
7. “Mud”
8. “Before Midnight”
9. “Dallas Buyers Club”
10. “Captain Phillips”
If they love HER how come they don’t love him (Joaquin Phoenix) the same? I rather he was an alternative to Ejiofor than the old man’s club and McConaughey’s legitimacy chasing.
I, too, am dismayed Phoenix hasn’t been showing up more, even with groups who really favour ‘Her’ — he’s extraordinary in it, I think. I had him at #1 on my London critics’ ballot, actually.
the good news is Phoenix could probably care less about awards. Did you see his reactions to everything at the Oscars last year?
One of my favorite JP performances.
Cinemajab: I follow film awards and I have eyes, so yes, his indifference did not escape me! But that’s really beside the point.
Cuarón is ahead with best director wins, right?
I’m not keeping score, but it certainly seems that way.
Yessir! Cuarón has 13, McQueen has 9, and Jonze has 1.
What is “Best Austin Film” meant to award? I don’t see any connection between Austin, TX and Before Midnight. Anyone know?
The director, Richard Linklater, lives in Austin.
#teamBrie
Scarlett Johansson, for her outstanding voice performance in “Her”
So, her just speaking normally into a microphone is considered “outstanding” while Andy Serkis is shit canned frequently? Bullshit.
You are aware that the entire role and performance consist of her voice and her acting, whereas Gollum (if that’s the Serkis work you’re referring to) is a sum of several parts, right?
@Paul Outlaw you’re kinda overlooking the fact it’s a “team effort” (as so many dismiss Serkis for) to bring a voice into a movie, right? They need to match the dialogue up in every scene. The difference between Johansson and Serkis is Serkis is providing a much layered performance as he’s providing the character’s physical quality. Johansson only has her voice. Would we still be considering her if she was physically in the film? Probably not. 90 years worth of voice actors have done what she did, so her performance isn’t groundbreaking, as people like to suggest.
The character she is playing “only” has a voice, that’s the point. And your argument about “team effort” applies to any performance, be it voice, motion-capture or “just showing up” and standing in front of a camera like Johanssons’ HER co-stars (as the original comment implies that she did at the microphone).
I’m not saying that her work was groundbreaking, but I agree with the Austin critics that it’s outstanding, and I insist that it’s a “full” performance, unlike Serkis’ work, which I do consider groundbreaking, by the way.
Serkis has never been shit-canned. All the complainers in 11′ seem to miss he didn’t get a best actor nom the same year Shannon missed for Take Shelter, and Fassbender missed for Shame. If they weren’t in but Serkis was for playing an overrated monkey then that would be shit canning sir.
Not sure how honouring one unconventional form of performance amounts “shitcanning” other. And go check out Serkis’ awards page on IMDb — you’ll find plenty of organisations have seen fit to recognise his mo-cap work.
The Austin Film Critics are notorious for snubbing Helen Mirren, Forest Whitaker, Monique, Daniel Day Lewis (Lincoln). Brie Larson has only won a few random regional awards. I can’t see her being the spoiler in the Actress race.
I think Larson will get an Oscar nomination I think the critics are starting to rally around her as the indie darling
I think “notorious” might be overstating the case slightly.
And obviously I’m not so dim as to rate Larson’s chances based on a single critics’ award. But she’s received a few critics’ mentions recently, got a BFCA nomination, and the film is popping up on Ten Best lists. She’s a dark horse still, but this all helps.
Once again, I’m amazed how McConaughey continues to be passed over with groups where “Dallas Buyers Club” is well represented otherwise. Are people really that much more impressed with Leto than the leading man? That surprises me.
It’s almost as if Leto and McConaughey are competing in different fields.
Guy, Guy…