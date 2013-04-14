2013 MTV Movie Awards winners and nominees – complete list

A list of all the nominees and actual winners of the 2013 MTV Movie Awards broadcast live from Los Angeles on April 14, 2013. Winners will be updated as they are announced.

Movie of the Year

“The Avengers” – WINNER

“The Dark Knight Rises”

“Django Unchained”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Ted”

Best Male Performance

Ben Affleck, “Argo”

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook” – WINNER

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Jamie Foxx, “Django Unchained”

Channing Tatum, “Magic Mike”

Best Female Performance

Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”

Mila Kunis, “Ted”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook” – WINNER

Emma Watson, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect”

Breakthrough Performance

Ezra Miller, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

Eddie Redmayne, “Les Misérables”

Suraj Sharma, “Life of Pi”

Quevenzhané Wallis, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect” – WINNER

Best On-Screen Duo

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson, “Django Unchained”

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis, “The Campaign”

Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg, “Ted” – WINNER

Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr., “The Avengers”

Best Scared-As-S**t Performance

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Alexandra Daddario, “Texas Chainsaw 3D”

Martin Freeman, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Jennifer Lawrence, “House at the End of the Street”

Suraj Sharma, “Life of Pi” – WINNER

Best Shirtless Performance

Christian Bale, “The Dark Knight Rises”

Daniel Craig, “Skyfall”

Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Pt. 2” – WINNER

Seth MacFarlane, “Ted”

Channing Tatum, “Magic Mike”

Best Kiss

Kara Hayward and Jared Gillman, “Moonrise Kingdom”

Mila Kunis and Mark Wahlberg, “Ted”

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook” – WINNER

Kerry Washington and Jamie Foxx, “Django Unchained”

Emma Watson and Logan Lerman, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

Best Fight

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson & Jeremy Renner vs. Tom Hiddelston, “The Avengers” – WINNER

Christian Bale vs. Tom Hardy, “The Dark Knight Rises”

Jamie Foxx vs. Candieland Henchman, “Django Unchained”

Daniel Craig vs. Ola Rapace, “Skyfall”

Mark Wahlberg vs. Seth MacFarlane, “Ted”

Best Villain

Javier Bardem, “Skyfall”

Marion Cotillard, “The Dark Knight Rises” (SPOILER!)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”

Tom Hardy, “The Dark Knight Rises”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Avengers” – WiNNER

Best Musical Moment

Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”

Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Kevin Nash & Adam Rodriguez, “Magic Mike”

Emma Watson, Logan Lerman & Ezra Miller, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean & Hanna Mae Lee, “Pitch Perfect” – WINNER

Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Best WTF Moment

Javier Bardem, “Skyfall”

–Mutilated and deformed after a botched suicide attempt, Bardem’s villain twists his prosthetic mug to show the few teeth he has left in a gut-twisting moment filled with vindictive vengeance.

Anna Camp, “Pitch Perfect”

–As Aubrey, Camp gives a barftastic display of a capella angst that tips the scales of cinematic grossness.

Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson, “Django Unchained”

–In an excruciating sequence, Foxx’s Django blasts servile head-servant Stephen, played by Jackson, and sets the Candieland mansion ablaze with the strike of a match. – WINNER

Seth MacFarlane, “Ted”

–Fuzzy, flirtatious and flagrantly inappropriate, Seth MacFarlane’s Ted takes his co-worker crush one step too far.

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

–Washington’s Whip Whitaker rolls an inverted plane out of a 90-degree nose dive and saves the lives of 96 passengers on board.

Best Hero

Bilbo Baggins (“The Hobbit: An Extraordinary Journey”) – WINNER

Batman (“The Dark Knight Rises”)

Catwoman (“The Dark Knight Rises”)

Hulk (“The Avengers”)

Iron Man (“The Avengers”)

Snow White (“Snow White and the Huntsman”)