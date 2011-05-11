Adele bests Beastie Boys debut at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

Despite a four-year wait, fraught with a cancer diagnosis and a “mixed-up” release schedule, the Beastie Boys only debut at No. 2, behind Adele, on The Billboard 200 this week. “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2” moved 128,000 copies in its first week at No. 2 on the album sales chart, behind the British singer”s “21” at No. 1 with 155,000.

Beastie Boys” last album, 2007″s instrumental “The Mix-Up,” made it to No. 1; in fact, this marks the first time since 1992 that the trio missed the top spot.

As previously reported, Adam “MCA” Yauch has been suffering cancer for the last three years; here is the story on why “Part 2” has no “Part 1” counterpart.

Meanwhile, that makes it seven non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 for Adele.

The “Now 38” hits compilation starts at No. 3 this week with 124,000. The last edition dropped in February.

Behind that is Fleet Foxes ‘ “Helplessness Blues” at No. 4 with 91,000. The group”s previous, self-titled set bowed at No. 83 in 2008 and peaked at No. 36 in 2009.

Jennifer Lopez” “Love?” enters at No. 5 with 83,000, besting her previous 2007 effort “Brave,” which topped out at No. 12, moving 53,000 in its first week.

Stevie Nicks ‘ “In Your Dreams” debuts at No. 6 with 52,000. It is her seventh studio album, and first since 2001’s “Trouble In Shangri-La,” which peaked at No. 5.





Sade ‘s “The Ultimate Collection” bows at No. 7 with 38,000, meaning that all nine of the group”s releases have made it into the top 10. This is their second hits collection. It includes previously unreleased tracks, plus remixes like this one , by Jay-Z. Musiq Soulchild ‘s “MusiqInTheMagiq” starts at No. 8 (35,000); his last, “OnMyRadio,” debuted and peaked at No. 11 in 2008 with 91,000.



Nikki Sixx”s Sixx: A.M. project starts at No. 10 with “This Is Gonna Hurt,” moving 30,000. The band”s first set, “The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack,” topped out at No. 62 in 2007.

Fun Fact: Stevie Nicks” former band Fleetwood Mac”s 1977 album “Rumours” is up 1,951% in sales to No. 11 on the album chart, thanks to “Glee”s” tribute on last week”s episode.

Sales are up 16% this week compared to last and up 3% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 2% compared to last.