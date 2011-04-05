Watch: Mumford & Sons announce North American tour

They haven’t quite gotten that No. 1 album yet — they’ve skimmed it at No. 2 — but Mumford & Sons’ “Sigh No More” has had long enough to gestate to prime the British act for the best North American tours in their life.

The band will already have completed the cutest tour ever with Edward Sharpe and Old Crow Medicine Show when they strike out headlining on June 3 through the 16th. With them they’re bringing support from Immaculate Noise favorites like Nathaniel Rateliff and the Low Anthem, plus Matthew & the Atlas and Cake. Tickets go up April 8, details here.

When I last saw the group, it was an almost sold-out at the Bowery Ballroom. Small no more. Mumford & Sons were among the other acts helping a sepia-toned Bob Dylan through his track at the 2011 Grammys, trying to out-folk the Avett Brothers; they’re now hitting big rooms on this jaunt like Merriweather Post Pavilion and Denver’s Fillmore.

Meanwhile, in case you needed the tour dates in video form, the band put about four minutes of work into the clip below, complete with a dorky “thumbs up” at the end.

Mumford & Sons are also taping a VH1 “Unplugged” this month and are headed to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts fest on the 16th.

6/3 – Kansas City, MO @ The City Market

6/5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

6/7 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

6/8 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Amphitheatre

6/9 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

6/14 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s

6/15-6/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium