UPDATED: Is Beastie Boy Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch bouncing back at Sundance?

Every year, a new crop of films and events focused on music make its way to Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. 2011 may shine a light (as it were) on some newsworthy appearances from Lou Reed, a new song from The National and, excitingly, Beastie Boy Adam Yauch.

MCA was diagnosed with cancer in 2009 and news has trickled out in bits and bobs since. However, as previously reported, Yauch may be bouncing back: with the news that the Beastie Boys will be dropping “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2” this year, they included a note from Yauch, emphasizing his involvement.

Then, It was confirmed that his short film “Fight For Your Right Revisited” would make its way to Sundance this year. And, according to a Sundance spokesperson, he will be attending its premiere and conducting a Q&A at the end of the shorts program. No doubt, he’ll be fielding questions about his health, and the plans of the group going forward in 2011.

[More after the jump…]

“Fight For Your Right Revisited” stars Elijah Wood, Danny McBride, Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly and Jack Black, the first three actors portraying the Beasties’ three members. Yauch’s script is a treatment of what the Beastie Boys did after their video for 1987’s “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!)”.

Talk of Yauch’s health came up in an interview between Michael “Mike D” Diamond and BBC 1 this week — audio currently unavailable — during which the network claimed that the rapper said Yauch was “all-clear.” Though several outlets are claiming that means Yauch is definitely cancer free, it was unclear that Mike D ever even confirmed that.

UPDATED: Yauch has released a statement on that front:

“While I’m grateful for all the positive energy people are sending my way, reports of my being totally cancer free are exaggerated. I’m continuing treatment, staying optimistic and hoping to be cancer free in the near future.”

Still, its full steam ahead for a spring release of “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2,” with release date to be determined. Mike D, in the interview, said the group still needs to keep Yauch’s ability to tour in check as they plot out 2011 and the possibility of “Part 1” ever dropping. There may be bundles more to know come the end of the month, in Utah.

“Fight for Your Right Revisited” premieres in Park City during Sundance on Jan. 20 at the Library Center Theatre.