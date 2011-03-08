Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe announce most adorable tour ever

The current No. 2 Billboard 200 champs Mumford & Sons have hooked up with what I think is a perfect one-two combo of touring partners — Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros and Old Crow Medicine Show — for the world’s most adorable little tour ever (of today.)

The three acts are all aboard for the Railroad Revival Tour, which has them traveling through the South and Southwest on a 1,500-foot train in vintage railcars. Granted, they won’t be performing their (public) shows on there, but will be stopping off at “unique outdoor locations” like parks, train stations and the Arizona Railway Museum.

Each are promised equal billing and performance time, and you can bet your silver dollar there will be collaborations galore. Meanwhile, as the group lives on the train for a week, a documentary will be shot on the experience.

Tickets go up for the six stops tomorrow (March 9) at 12 p.m. EST exclusively through the Railroad Revival Tour website. Buyers will get a special-lookin’ ticket and access to live recordings from the tour.

The saddest part of the world’s most adorable mobile show is that its in so few stop-offs. But say what you will about Mumford or about Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros’ frontman’s solo effort, this run will have more energy than FIFA.

[Dates after the jump…]

“From hobos to the wild west, trains have always been a fascination of mine. This tour is going to be rad,” said Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe. Preach.

Here are the Railroad Revival Tour dates:

April 21 Oakland, CA @ Middle Harbor Shoreline Park

April 22 San Pedro, CA @ Ports O’Call Village

April 23 Chandler, AZ @ Arizona Railway Museum

April 24 Marfa, TX @ El Cosmico

April 26 Austin, TX @ 4th and Waller

April 27 New Orleans, LA @ Woldenberg Park