Usually, Uproxx animators go deep into the internet’s best fan theories, but this time we’re introducing our audience to the world of Amazon Prime Video’s Good Omens in The Breakdown. The show, which is based off a philosophical comedy novel of the same name from Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, features two celestial beings who must track down the unwitting boy-antichrist to thwart the war between Heaven and Hell if they hope to enjoy the simple pleasures the human world has to offer – like sushi and best-of-Queen mixtapes.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant play Aziraphale (an angel) and Crowley (a demon), the aforementioned celestials. Jon Hamm also appears as a self-righteous seraph named Gabriel and there are a ton of other familiar faces that pop up across the series. Which is to say nothing of the hell beasts, evil nuns, and the four horsemen of the apocalypse (war, famine, pollution, and death) that are set to pushback against Aziraphale and Crowley’s efforts.

To be sure, there’s a ton of mythology to sort through before the apocalypse gets underway, so hopefully, this visual refresher course of the story’s origins will serve as a helpful guide. That way when Krakens are unleashed and UFOs begin descending from the sky, you’ll at least know why the world is, literally, ending.