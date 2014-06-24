AMPAS’ Academy Originals series continues with ‘Selma’ director Ava DuVernay

#Ava DuVernay
06.24.14 4 years ago

Well, this is pretty neat. I hadn't realized that the Academy has launched a web series of sorts, taking on a range of film-related subjects past and present — and sometimes focusing on individual artists. The initiative is titled Academy Originals; previous episodes have centered on Patton Oswalt, Dustin Lee Black and “Jurassic Park,” among others. This week's subject: writer-director Ava DuVernay.

It's an appropriate week to shine a spotlight on DuVernay, given that her new project “Selma” is really picking up steam. As Kris noted last week, the Martin Luther King biopic will be released on Christmas Day, with the newly announced presence of producer Oprah Winfrey in a supporting role further raising its profile.

Perhaps DuVernay will end up receiving more Academy attention when the season comes round; if so, she'd be the first female African-American filmmaker ever to be nominated. DuVernay was invited to join the Academy last year by both the directors' and writers' branches — not sure which invitation she accepted, but she's presumably a member now.

Anyway, let's not get ahead of ourselves. The Academy Originals video does a good job of capturing her passion and intelligence; it's nice seeing AMPAS using this forum to highlight less widely exposed talents. However “Selma” turns out, DuVernay really has the goods — as a couple of you noted last week, it's a crying shame that her excellent debut “Middle of Nowhere” isn't available in any form for home viewing. Someone really ought to address that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ava DuVernay
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAva DuVernayIn ContentionMIDDLE OF NOWHEREOPRAH WINFREYSELMA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP