Marvel Studios

After 46 days of release, Avengers: Endgame has made just over $2.73 billion at the worldwide box office. That’s short of the all-time record set by Avatar ($2.78 billion), and still way short of the domestic total set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million vs. $824 million), but hey, not too shabby. And to think, Disney still has Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2, and The Rise of Skywalker to come.

Anyway, Avengers: Endgame is still one of the top-10 movies in the country, but the 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has likely set its final major milestone. As noted by Forbes, once the film hits $825.9 million in domestic grosses (which should happen today or tomorrow), Endgame will pass the all-time gross of Jurassic Park, once adjusted for inflation.

The dinosaur thriller earned $357 million in the summer of 1993, from a then-record $50 million opening weekend, and eventually added another $45 million via a 3D reissue in 2013. In term of 2019 ticket prices, give or take 3D bumps, IMAX boosts, and the like, that’s $825.8 million in adjusted grosses. Once Avengers: Endgame passes that mark, it’ll be the 17th-highest adjusted-for-inflation grosser ever. (Via)

It’s very unlikely Endgame will climb to #16 — Return of the Jedi with $847.4 million — and anything higher than that is completely out of reach. Here’s the top-20 (again, adjusted-for-inflation, domestic only).

1. Gone with the Wind ($1,822.5 billion)

2. Star Wars ($1,604.8 billion)

3. The Sound of Music ($1,283.7 billion)

4. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial ($1,278.1 billion)

5. Titanic ($1,221.3 billion)

6. The Ten Commandments ($1,180.3 billion)

7. Jaws ($1,153.9 billion)

8. Doctor Zhivago ($1,118.4 billion)

9. The Exorcist ($996.4 million)

10. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ($982 million)

11. The Force Awakens ($974.1 million)

12. 101 Dalmatians ($900.2 million)

13. The Empire Strikes Back ($884.6 million)

14. Ben-Hur ($883.4 million)

15. Avatar ($876.7 million)

16. Return of the Jedi ($847.4 million)

17. Jurassic Park ($825.8 million)

18. Avengers: Endgame ($824.4 million)

19. The Phantom Menace ($813.7 million)

20. The Lion King($803.2 million)

Remember when a non-sequel or remake, let alone a three-hour romantic epic like Doctor Zhivago, had a chance at cracking an all-time list? Me neither.

(Via Forbes and Box Office Mojo)