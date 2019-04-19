Marvel Studios

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios began ramping up its otherwise limited promotional campaign for Avengers: Endgame with a “Special Look” trailer-esque video that, among other things, included a rather poignant line from Tony Stark. “It’s not about how much we lost,” he says. “It’s about how much we have left.” Until critics and audiences alike have had a chance to see the film when it premieres next week, there’s no way to know precisely what Stark is talking about, or who he’s talking to.

Even so, considering how this same promo also emphasized Stark and Rogers sharing a handshake, he’s probably delivering the line to Captain America. (That, or Steve is the subject of its context.) Why? Because judging by an official clip that arrived a week later, it seems that the two friends-turned-enemies won’t be seeing everything eye to eye just because Thanos beat them both and won. “Let’s go get this son of a bitch,” the super soldier declares to a group of surviving Avengers that includes Nebula, the only other person to survive the battle on Titan with Tony.

One wants to get revenge against Thanos and undo the snap. The other, meanwhile, wants to take stock of what’s left and craft a more careful plan. In other words, it sounds like Steve and Tony have found yet another item to add to their growing list of grievances against one another. Which makes sense, as Avengers: Infinity War never actually offered a resolution to what drove them apart in Captain America: Civil War. It simply hinted at one. So between this decontextualized exchange of lines and the various context clues glimpsed in other television spots, it appears that the Civil War may explode yet again.