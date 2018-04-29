‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Setting All Kinds Of Box Office Records

Marvel/Disney

Avengers: Infinity War was heading into its opening weekend as the record-holder for the movie with most pre-bought ticket sales ever, so it’s not surprising to see that it’s set to shatter more box office records. We’ll certainly be diving into its weekend performance on Sunday, but for now, it’s important to track the history being played out here in real-time. As of this writing, it’s Saturday evening, and a whole bunch of people are heading to their local theater to watch Marvel’s decade-old saga unfold.

So here is a comprehensive list of all the records Infinity War is either breaking or in the position to break so far, as of Saturday night (so much more money is about to pour in).

Its Thursday night preview opening was the largest-ever for a Marvel movie, and the 4th-largest Thursday ever with $39 million.

With its $106 million opening day, Infinity War has put Disney over the $1 billion mark as a studio this year in a record 117 days. The previous record was Disney, at 128 days.

Infinity War set records for the highest opening ever in Brazil, South Korea, and Germany. It was the largest Marvel Cinematic Universe opening ever in the United Kingdom.

Disney estimates that Infinity War will bring in between $225-240 million in its opening weekend. If it does that, Marvel will be just behind The Force Awakens for the second-biggest opening weekend of all-time.

Here’s what the top five opening weekends look like:

1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens $247,966,675

2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi $220,009,584

3. Jurassic World $208,806,270

4. Marvel’s The Avengers $207,438,708

5. Black Panther $202,003,951

A late push and some solid matinee performances later, and that top spot is not out of reach by any means.

(Via Mashable/Box Office Mojo/Deadline)