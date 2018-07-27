Marvel

Angela Bassett is an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress — why she should care about the spoilers? Apparently, she doesn’t, because while promoting Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the Black Panther star confirmed that her character, Ramonda, and her daughter, Shuri (played by breakout Letitia Wright) survived the events of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

“No [I didn’t die],” Bassett told ScreenRant. “Neither did my daughter. Shuri, she’s a bright girl there in Wakanda.” In a separate interview with ABC News, she added, “I think she’s still there in the throne room. Or she’s safely ensconced in the Wakandan Palace, because we didn’t see her ‘poof’ into ashes — her or Shuri. So mama and baby girl are going to have to right this world back together, because it was pretty much decimated [in Infinity War].”

If you’re keeping track, Ramonda and Shuri join Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Hulk, Black Widow, War Machine, Rocket Racoon, Nebula, Okoye, and M’Baku, among others, in the Alive column, while Heimdall and Loki are confirmed Dead. (Everyone else was either turned to dust by Thanos and might/will probably return in Avengers 4, or they’re playing coy about coming back.) As for Bassett, she’s looking forward to the inevitable Black Panther 2.

“I would kid when we were working, saying when we come back for [the sequel], she’s going to really get into the game,” she said. “You’re gonna see some of her skills and [Black Panther will] say, ‘That’s my mama.’ She’s going to throw down.” Can we skip Avengers 4 and go straight to Black Panther 2?

