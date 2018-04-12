Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Avengers: Infinity War “Family” featurette delivers early with a look at the Guardians of the Galaxy rescuing an unconscious Thor. It’s what you can expect from the marketing that’s only beginning to ramp up ahead of the sure-fire blockbuster’s April 26 release date. Give the fans a little new footage, maybe some behind-the-scenes chuckles and back slaps and it can be called a day. But something feels different about this.

As most fans know by now, contracts for key actors in the series are ending, and intergalactic big bad Thanos is expected to rack up a body count by the time the tentatively-titled Avengers: Infinity War Part 2 comes out. It’s led fans to openly wonder about who will be killed off in the movies. Chris Evans has made it clear that he’s done playing Captain America when his contract is up after Avengers 4, and while that could be a red herring, some of these actors have been working on this series for a decade. It’s time to move on.

That’s why “Family” feels like a super-heroic goodbye. It may be the first time all of these stars and heroes have been together, but it’s almost assuredly the last. How many times can Robert Downey put on Iron Man’s suit? Look at how Mark Ruffalo gushes over Downey, calling him “the godfather.” It feels like this is the beginning of the end.