‘Birdman,’ ‘Grand Budapest’ lead St. Louis film critics nominations

After “Birdman” had a great day leading the Golden Globe nominations, it has also turned around and led the St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association's list along with “The Grand Budapest Hotel”: each film had 10 mentions. “Boyhood” and “Gone Girl” picked up seven each. David Fincher's film was a bit of a homer, noted as a Missouri location shoot in the group's press release.

Check out the full set of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Dec. 15. And keep track of the season's ups and downs at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

Best Director

Alejandro Gozalez Inarritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

David Fincher, “Gone Girl”

Morten Tyldum, “The Imitation Game”

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Tom Hardy, “Locke”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor

Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Tony Revolori, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Carrie Coon, “Gone Girl”

Mackenzie Foy, “Interstellar”

Kiera Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Imitation Game”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Unbroken”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Locke”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Nightcrawler”

“Whiplash”

Best Art Direction

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Mr. Turner”

“Nightcrawler”

“Snowpiercer”

“Under the Skin”

Best Cinematography

“Birdman”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Interstellar”

“Nightcrawler”

“Unbroken”

Best Music Score

“Birdman”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Inherent Vice”

“Interstellar”

“Under the Skin”

Best Music Soundtrack

“Begin Again”

“Boyhood”

“Get On Up”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Into the Woods”

“Whiplash”

Best Visual Effects

“Birdman”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Interstellar”

“Noah”

Best Animated Film

“Big Hero 6”

“The Book of Life”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The LEGO Movie”

“The Penguins of Madagascar”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Finding Vivian Maier”

“Jodorowsky”s Dune”

“Life Itself”

“Red Army”

“Rich Hill”

Best Foreign Film

“Force Majeure”

“Gloria”

“Human Capital”

“Ida”

“Two Days, One Night”

Best Comedy

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Obvious Child”

“St. Vincent”

“22 Jump Street”

Best Arthouse

“Boyhood”

“Calvary”

“Frank”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Locke”

“Whiplash”

Best Scene

“Birdman” (Times Square)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (Prison Break)

“Selma” (Church Bombing)

“Whiplash” (Finale drum solo)

“22 Jump Street” (End Credits)

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” (Quicksilver Pentagon Escape)