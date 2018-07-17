Warner Brothers

With 357 Joker movies in production — some with Jared Leto, some without Jared Leto — it’s easy to forget that there’s also something like 134 Harley Quinn films currently in development. But the one thing all the projects, from Suicide Squad 2 to a stand-alone with the Clown Prince of Crime to Gotham City Sirens, have in common is that they star Margot Robbie. The I, Tonya Oscar nominee pitched “the idea of an R-rated girl gang film” starring Harley, which is how Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, came to be. At the time, it was unknown who the other members of Harley’s crew would be, but it sounds like she’s since found her — with all due respect to Taylor Swift — squad.

Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain, and Renee Montoya will join Harley Quinn’s girl gang in the Margot Robbie film Birds of Prey… Robbie will produce Birds of Prey and reprise her Suicide Squad character, Harley Quinn. The film is centered around a revolving group of female heroes and villains, individuals with knowledge of thew project tell The Wrap. (Via)

Assuming the report is accurate (as always, grain of salt, etc.), Harley, Black Canary (possessor of the supersonic canary cry), Huntress (a former member of the Justice League who resigned after nearly killing Prometheus), Cassandra Cain (the first Batgirl to get her own ongoing Batgirl comic series), and Renee Montoya (one of the most prominent gay characters in the DC universe) will square off against a “Batman comics villain who has never before appeared on the big screen.” That would rule out the Penguin, which is just as well.

Nothing but respect for my Penguin.

