Remember when Black Panther was “only” supposed to have a $100 million opening weekend? That was approximately 47 box office records ago. The biggest February opening ever, the first movie to hold the number one spot in the domestic box office for five weekends in a row since Avatar, the highest-grossing Marvel movie in America — they all belong to the Ryan Coogler-directed film, which continues to earn enough money to even buy Unobtainium.

Black Panther has passed Jurassic World to become the fourth-highest domestic grosser of all time at the North American box office with $652.5 million. Disney said Tuesday that Black Panther has topped Frozen for the 10th spot on the worldwide box office list with $1.28 billion. (Via)

The only movies standing in Black Panther‘s way at the domestic box office:

1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million)

2. Avatar ($760.5 million)

3. Titanic ($659.3 million)

And internationally:

1. Avatar ($2.7 billion)

2. Titanic ($2.1 billion)

3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2 billion)

4. Jurassic World ($1.6 billion)

5. Marvel’s The Avengers ($1.518 billion)

6. Furious 7 ($1.516 billion)

7. Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion)

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($1.34 billion)

9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1.33 billion)

Black Panther has an outside chance at catching Last Jedi and Deathly Hallows to advance even further on the worldwide chart, but it should move past Titanic in the United States shortly. All these rankings are short-lived, of course, considering Avengers: Infinity War is already setting pre-sale records.

