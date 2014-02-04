Bryan Singer & Peter Dinklage compare ‘X-Men’s’ Bolivar Trask to Hitler

#Peter Dinklage #Marvel
and 02.04.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Just how bad of a guy is Bolivar Trask? The answer may vary, depending on whom you ask. To hear “X-Men: Days of Future Past” director Bryan Singer tell it, however, Trask has a lot in common with no less than Adolf Hitler.

“Trask is, ultimately, a peace lover. He feels that humanity will go on fighting each other unless they find some common element to unite against,” the filmmaker told “Empire” magazine. “Perhaps as Hitler used the Jews as a scapegoat to bond the darker parts of Europe, he”s doing the same thing with mutants. There”s also something interesting about his size. I”m sure he went very underestimated throughout his life. Trask comments on that – I don”t know if it”ll be in the final picture – but he says, ‘I was underestimated, so do not underestimate these creatures.””

Peter Dinklage, who plays Trask, said he “wouldn”t go so far as [comparing Trask with] Hitler,” but acknowledged similarities between the two.

“I am this guy who”s four and a half feet tall, but my life doesn”t constantly address it,” the “Game of Thrones” star explained. “With me playing that role, I had to think about that stuff. I”m not going to play my violin, but with my dwarfism, I”m a bit of a mutant. I can”t move metal or anything, but I thought of it as self-loathing.”

“Deep down, Trask can be quite sensitive about that aspect of himself,” he continued. “And sorry to go back to Hitler, but he wasn”t a six foot, perfect blond Aryan. He was a short, funny looking fellow. And talk about a mustache!”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters on May 23.

(via CBM)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Peter Dinklage#Marvel
TAGSBryan SingerFoxMarvelpeter dinklageXMen Days of Future Past

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP