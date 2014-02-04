Bryan Singer & Peter Dinklage compare ‘X-Men’s’ Bolivar Trask to Hitler

(CBR) Just how bad of a guy is Bolivar Trask? The answer may vary, depending on whom you ask. To hear “X-Men: Days of Future Past” director Bryan Singer tell it, however, Trask has a lot in common with no less than Adolf Hitler.

“Trask is, ultimately, a peace lover. He feels that humanity will go on fighting each other unless they find some common element to unite against,” the filmmaker told “Empire” magazine. “Perhaps as Hitler used the Jews as a scapegoat to bond the darker parts of Europe, he”s doing the same thing with mutants. There”s also something interesting about his size. I”m sure he went very underestimated throughout his life. Trask comments on that – I don”t know if it”ll be in the final picture – but he says, ‘I was underestimated, so do not underestimate these creatures.””

Peter Dinklage, who plays Trask, said he “wouldn”t go so far as [comparing Trask with] Hitler,” but acknowledged similarities between the two.

“I am this guy who”s four and a half feet tall, but my life doesn”t constantly address it,” the “Game of Thrones” star explained. “With me playing that role, I had to think about that stuff. I”m not going to play my violin, but with my dwarfism, I”m a bit of a mutant. I can”t move metal or anything, but I thought of it as self-loathing.”

“Deep down, Trask can be quite sensitive about that aspect of himself,” he continued. “And sorry to go back to Hitler, but he wasn”t a six foot, perfect blond Aryan. He was a short, funny looking fellow. And talk about a mustache!”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters on May 23.

