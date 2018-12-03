What Can We Expect From The New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer?

Marvel Studios/Disney

(Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp ahead.)

Despite weeks of rumors, Marvel still hasn’t released the Avengers 4 trailer (or the Phase Three capper’s title), but there’s still some good news for fans of comic book movies. Officially, the second Captain Marvel trailer (starring Brie Larson) will debut during Monday Night Football, four months after the first trailer. While this prioritization seems a little odd at first glance, there’s probably some solid reasoning at hand. Not only has Funko Pop just potentially spoiled Jude Law’s hush-hush role, but we’re currently observing a universe where many of the Avengers have been dusted. Normally, it might not be worth speculating upon the contents of a standalone film’s trailer, but we’re obviously in some crazily uncharted MCU territory right now, so it’s worth wondering what Monday’s Marvel Studios/Disney trailer shall bring.

More hints about Danvers’ whereabouts from the 1990s until now: We already know that Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers was the so-called “secret weapon” who Nick Fury paged in the Infinity War post-credit scene, right before he dropped half an MF-bomb and disintegrated in front of Maria Hill. Fury clearly had a hunch that Danvers would survive Thanos’ snap, but will we learn more about where she’s been this whole time? The first trailer showed Danvers trying to piece her past together after crash-landing on Earth, and Brie Larson suggested that she spent the subsequent decades somewhere in outer space, likely fighting in the Kree-Skrull War. Let’s hope that we see some actual confirmation of her crusade in this new trailer, beyond Danvers punching an old lady, who’s likely a shape-shifting Skrull soldier.

Revelations about Captain Marvel’s standalone traits: A recent Captain Marvel comic prelude revealed how Danvers is truly the last resort and “biggest gun” called in by Fury. Further, he told Maria Hill that Danvers is a different sort of superhero and not one who is prone to “infighting” like Iron Man/Tony Stark and Captain America/Steve Rogers. It’s safe to bet that the movie will more fully explain why Danvers is capable of compartmentalizing any individualized concerns from the task at hand, and it’s delicious that we’re seeing this sort of fortitude and separation from ego from, you know, a lady superhero. Let’s hope that there’s at least some subtle winks about this in the trailer.