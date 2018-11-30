Getty Image

(Likely spoilers for Captain Marvel will be found below…)

While promoting Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Jude Law fielded a lot of questions about Captain Marvel. The delightful scamp could barely say anything due to Marvel’s notorious (and necessary) shroud of secrecy, although he did reveal that he wore a cloak over his suit while on set, so no one would figure out if he was truly playing the alien warrior Mar-Vell (a member of the Kree race). There was also apparently a man whose only job was to make sure that no one photographed Law in costume, but all of this effort might have gone down the drain, thanks to a Funko Pop figure reveal on a pre-order page.

This puts a wrinkle in Marvel’s evasive attempts, of course. Law is actually listed on IMDb as playing Walter Larson/Mar-Vell (the first Captain Marvel from the comic books), but thanks to some folks over at Reddit, the apparent Funko Pop character leak is spreading and was also noted by CBR. The below embed shows a few variants on Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Goose the Cat, a Nick Fury figure (Sam Jackson, youthfully CGI-ed in the film), and Law’s apparent true character, who’s referred to only as “Star Commander” (second row and far-right), which would indicate that he’s actually Yon-Rogg.